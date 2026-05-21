Trump makes major investment in trendy revolving sushi chain

President Donald Trump has invested millions of dollars into the popular revolving sushi chain Kura Sushi USA.

The purchase was among a series of investments Trump made in early 2026, according to a report detailing his financial transactions. The document, signed by Trump on May 8, was released last Thursday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

The investment, valued between $1 million and $5 million, was made on Feb. 2.

Based in Irvine, California, Kura Sushi operates 88 restaurant locations across 22 states and the District of Colombia, with a total of more than 650 worldwide. The chain is known for its revolving conveyor-belt sushi service, where diners select plates as the items pass each table.

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According to the filing, Trump purchased Class A common stock in Kura Sushi USA Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of the Japan-based restaurant chain.

The transaction was listed as "solicited," meaning the investment recommendation came from a financial broker or investment adviser managing the account.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KRUS KURA SUSHI USA INC 54.33 -0.92 -1.67%

The Trump Organization has previously reported that his accounts are managed by third-party financial institutions without input from Trump or his family in an effort to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Trump’s investments are "maintained exclusively through fully discretionary accounts independently managed by third-party financial institutions with sole and exclusive authority over all investment decisions," Kimberly Benza, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization, told NOTUS on Thursday.

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The president has previously been reported to dislike raw fish. According to the 1993 book Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump, Trump said he would not "eat any f—ing raw fish" during a 1990 visit to Japan, according to Mashed.

While the total value of Trump’s transactions was not specifically disclosed, the reported range of stock purchases and sales totaled hundreds of millions of dollars.

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Trump also made major sales involving holdings in Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, with transactions valued between $5 million and $25 million.

Kura Sushi was not the only restaurant-related investment listed in the portfolio. Trump also reportedly purchased shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill valued between $500,000 and $1 million, Domino's Pizza valued between $250,000 and $500,000, and Starbucks valued between $50,000 and $100,000.