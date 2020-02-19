Trump, Bloomberg tweet war heats up ahead of Nevada debate

President Trump and Michael Bloomberg continued slinging Twitter insults at each other on Wednesday morning, hours before the three-time New York City mayor was set to appear in his first Democratic presidential debate in Nevada.

Trump questioned whether Bloomberg News would accurately cover the ninth Democratic debate, and its owner, on Wednesday night, while hurling barbs at his 2020 rival.

"Is corrupt Bloomberg News going to say what a pathetic debater Mini Mike is, that he doesn't respect our great farmers, or that he has violated campaign finance laws at the highest and most sinister level with 'payoffs' all over the place?" Trump wrote.

Bloomberg responded within 30 minutes, jabbing Trump about House Democrats' vote to impeach him at the end of 2019: "Impeached president says what?"

Bloomberg, who cofounded the financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981, is currently among a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls vying to unseat Trump in November. He now owns about 88 percent of the business, according to Forbes, which is worth a reported $10 billion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.