Trump to announce billions in farm aid at Wisconsin rally: report

President Trump is reportedly planning to announce billions in aid for farmers at his rally in Wisconsin Thursday night.

Continue Reading Below

The fresh round of aid to offset coronavirus losses will amount to around $13 billion, according to a source familiar with the decision who spoke to Bloomberg.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., will be unable to attend the president's rally in Mosinee, Wisc., as he is quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.

"Sen. Johnson is experiencing no symptoms, but was tested late Wednesday because he was scheduled to travel with the President today," Ben Voelkel, a spokesperson for Johnson, said in a statement. "Sen. Johnson tested negative, but he has been placed in quarantine until September 29. Sen. Johnson will not be traveling with the President or attending the event in Mosinee tonight.”

Congress had authorized additional borrowing power for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for coronavirus relief earlier this year. A second round of aid has been widely anticipated.

TRUMP LASHES OUT AT 'HEARTLESS' DEMS OVER STALLED CORONAVIRUS RELIEF

Under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, farmers received $19 billion in assistance.

Congress has been unable to come to a consensus on more coronavirus relief, and on Wednesday the president lashed out at “heartless” Democrats as he urged Republicans to acquiesce to a higher price tag.

"Democrats are 'heartless'," Trump tweeted. "They don’t want to give STIMULUS PAYMENTS to people who desperately need the money, and whose fault it was NOT that the plague came in from China. Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans, it all comes back to the USA anyway (one way or another!)."

The odds of Congress passing another round of emergency relief before the Nov. 3 election shrank considerably last week after Democrats rejected a scaled-back proposal, estimated to cost about $300 billion, from Senate Republicans.

ODDS OF VIRUS AID DEAL DIM AS WASHINGTON DEADLOCK PERSISTS

Lawmakers are working on an increasingly tight deadline, with just a few weeks before they leave Washington to campaign.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, one of the lead negotiators for the White House, said his focus now is ensuring Congress passes a stopgap measure to keep federal agencies open beyond Sept. 30. (Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said they have agreed to work on a short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown on Oct. 1.)

He said he was unsure whether the two sides could reach a compromise on another round of emergency relief.

One of the biggest points of contention between the House and Senate was the cost: Democrats have offered to come down $1 trillion from the roughly $3 trillion HEROES Act, which the House passed in May. Republicans want to stick to a $1 trillion price tag, but have still not passed their HEALS Act as some on the right believe the number is still too high.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The impasse has put at risk potentially trillions of dollars in aid for families and small businesses, including a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks, extra unemployment aid for millions of out-of-work Americans, $100 billion to help reopen schools, and relief for cash-strapped state and local governments.

Fox News' Mike Emanuel and Fox Business' Meghan Henney contributed to this report.