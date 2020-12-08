Trump says White House will invoke Defense Production Act for COVID-19 vaccine if necessary

President Trump could invoke the Defense Production Act to ensure the United States has enough coronavirus vaccine doses, after reports about how administration turned down the opportunity to buy more from Pfizer over the summer.

“If necessary … we’ll invoke the Defense Production Act,” Trump said Tuesday during a vaccine summit at the White House. “But we don’t think it will be necessary – if it is, it’s a very powerful act.”

The Defense Production Act gives the president authority over U.S. industries and requiring private companies to prioritize contracts from the government that are viewed as critical for national security.

Trump has invoked the act during the pandemic to ensure the U.S. had essential supplies, including ventilators and respirator masks.

At the summit, Trump signed an executive order that will prioritize Americans’ access to vaccine doses, before it assists allies and partners.

The president also touted his administration’s efforts to produce viable vaccine candidates at rapid speeds.

On Monday, a White House official responded to the reports about how the administration turned down the opportunity to buy additional doses of Pfizer’s vaccine this summer.

A White House official told Fox News on Monday that the story, which was first reported by The New York Times, is “fake” and was “planted” by the pharmaceutical giant.

There are concerns Pfizer may not be able to produce additional doses of the vaccine for the U.S. until next summer because of commitments to other countries, which the same White House official told Fox News was simply part of a public negotiating process.

A spokesperson for Pfizer told FOX Business that the U.S. placed an initial order for 100 million doses, which would vaccinate 50 million people, and it is ready to begin shipping as soon as it authorized to do so

“Any additional doses beyond the 100 million are subject to a separate and mutually-acceptable agreement,” the spokesperson said. “The company is not able to comment on any confidential discussions that may be taking place with the U.S. government.”

