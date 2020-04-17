Trump, Cuomo war erupts over coronavirus response

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump and Andrew Cuomo slung insults at each other on Friday after the New York governor demanded during his daily press conference that the federal government provide the necessary funding for the state to reopen its economy and expand coronavirus testing capacity.

“Is there any funding so I can do these things you wanted us to do? No. That is passing the buck without passing the bucks," Cuomo said.

Cuomo, a Democrat, maintained that New York, the American epicenter of the virus outbreak, needs additional federal funding for hospitals. The state's death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has climbed close to 13,000.

But Trump fired back almost immediately on Twitter, telling Cuomo to spend "more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining.'"

"Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking!" Trump tweeted, continuing: "We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!"

Cuomo responded during his press conference within minutes, defending New York's response to the outbreak.

“If he’s sitting home watching TV maybe he should get up and go to work,” Cuomo said, noting that he's already thanked Trump for the federal assistance. “What am I supposed to do, send a bouquet of flowers? I said thank you, thank you, thank you."

Cuomo added that the projections of how many hospital beds the state would need came directly from the Trump administration.

The war of words is the latest escalation in the duo's at-times strained relationship during the crisis. Most recently, Cuomo and Trump feuded over whether states had the right to decide to reopen their economies, or whether that power rested with the White House.

Cuomo has since extended the state’s broad shutdown until at least May 15 and issued a new mandate requiring people in New York to wear face coverings in public places where they cannot keep six feet between themselves.

