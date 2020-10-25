Trump continues to hit Biden on fracking stance in key battleground states

President Trump continued on Sunday to hit Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over his stance on fracking – claiming in a tweet that millions of jobs to be lost and energy prices would spike if Biden and Democrats banned the controversial extraction technique.

“Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and others, please watch,” Trump tweeted. “His party, and Joe, will stop Fracking immediately. Millions of jobs lost as energy prices soar.”

The Trump campaign has been going hard against Biden for his purported flip-flopping on the issue of fracking, especially during the president’s campaign stops in key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Trump also went on the offensive against Biden on fracking during the final presidential debate last Thursday when he accused the Democratic nominee of embracing an environmental agenda that would ban fracking and destroy the oil industry.

"He was against fracking," Trump said. "He said it ... until he got the nomination, went to Pennsylvania, then he said -- but you know what Pennsylvania, he'll be against it very soon because his party is totally against it."

Biden in the past has said he was against fracking, but has since clarified that he supports the practice in certain places.

"Fracking on federal land, I said, no fracking and/or oil on federal land," Biden said Thursday.

During a 2019 Democratic primary debate, Biden was asked whether there would be "any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?"

Biden's response: "No, we would -- we would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either -- any fossil fuel."

Biden has also endorsed the Green New Deal, which calls, among other things, for dramatic reductions in carbon emissions by 2050. Conservatives have criticized the plan, arguing it would impose burdensome costs on U.S. families and businesses.

Biden argues that the country faces catastrophic consequences if it doesn't act to combat climate change and has touted the economic benefits from the associated investments in infrastructure and other energy projects.

The Democratic nominee’s website states that his investments would create "millions of good, union jobs rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure" in addition to "1 million new jobs in the American auto industry."

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.