Trump 'concerned for months' as socialist Mamdani surges, putting NYC mayor’s race in upheaval

A New York billionaire is opening up about his private conversations with President Donald Trump on the city’s mayoral race and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, including what Trump had to say about it this weekend.

"He’s [Trump] always been concerned for months and months and months about the race," admitted John Catsimatidis, CEO of Gristedes Supermarkets, during an appearance on "Varney & Co." Thursday.

"President Trump is from New York, he's a New Yorker, he loves New York, and he's concerned."

Mamdani, a Democratic state assemblyman from Queens who has described himself as a socialist, defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the June Democratic primary. He received strong support from younger voters under the city’s ranked-choice voting system.

Trump has frequently criticized Mamdani, warning that if he’s elected, New York will "never be the same."

Catsimatidis said he and Trump first spoke about Mamdani after his primary victory at the start of the summer. At the time, he claims they agreed to see how the race developed closer to November.

"I said to him in July, I said, well, let's wait until September. Well, I talked to him on Sunday, and I said, September is here. What's going on?" he recalled.

The White House has not confirmed or denied reports that Trump advisors have considered offering current New York City Mayor Eric Adams a role in the administration in hopes his withdrawal could weaken Mamdani’s chances in November.

Catsimatidis said he believes the president will do what’s necessary to give other candidates a chance to overtake Mamdani in the lead.

"He’s very much concerned. And he's got to do whatever he has to do to make sure that New York stays the biggest capitalist city in the world."

Mamdani’s platform includes eliminating bus fares, expanding free municipal housing and childcare, and ending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the city.

In the general election, Mamdani could face Republican Curtis Sliwa, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, and Cuomo, who remains on the ballot as an independent.