Trump 'concerned for months' as socialist Mamdani surges, putting NYC mayor’s race in upheaval

Catsimatidis says president worried about socialist candidate Mamdani winning in November

Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis discusses the details of his conversation with President Donald Trump about New York City's mayoral race on 'Varney & Co.'

A New York billionaire is opening up about his private conversations with President Donald Trump on the city’s mayoral race and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, including what Trump had to say about it this weekend.

"He’s [Trump] always been concerned for months and months and months about the race," admitted John Catsimatidis, CEO of Gristedes Supermarkets, during an appearance on "Varney & Co." Thursday. 

"President Trump is from New York, he's a New Yorker, he loves New York, and he's concerned."

Mamdani, a Democratic state assemblyman from Queens who has described himself as a socialist, defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the June Democratic primary. He received strong support from younger voters under the city’s ranked-choice voting system.

Zohran Mamdani, now the Democratic nominee for NYC mayor, speaks at a rally held at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the South Bronx on September 2, 2025.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani addresses supporters at a campaign rally at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the South Bronx on September 2, 2025. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump has frequently criticized Mamdani, warning that if he’s elected, New York will "never be the same."

Catsimatidis said he and Trump first spoke about Mamdani after his primary victory at the start of the summer. At the time, he claims they agreed to see how the race developed closer to November. 

"I said to him in July, I said, well, let's wait until September. Well, I talked to him on Sunday, and I said, September is here. What's going on?" he recalled. 

The White House has not confirmed or denied reports that Trump advisors have considered offering current New York City Mayor Eric Adams a role in the administration in hopes his withdrawal could weaken Mamdani’s chances in November.

President Trump meets with his cabinet at the White House on August 26, 2025.

President Trump has been openly critical of NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Catsimatidis said he believes the president will do what’s necessary to give other candidates a chance to overtake Mamdani in the lead. 

"He’s very much concerned. And he's got to do whatever he has to do to make sure that New York stays the biggest capitalist city in the world."

Mamdani’s platform includes eliminating bus fares, expanding free municipal housing and childcare, and ending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the city. 

In the general election, Mamdani could face Republican Curtis Sliwa, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, and Cuomo, who remains on the ballot as an independent. 

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks at a campaign canvass event in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, on August 17, 2025, addressing a group of supporters.

Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters during a campaign canvas event at Prospect Park in Brooklyn. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images / Getty Images)