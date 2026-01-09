Trump calls for 1-year 10% cap on credit card interest rates

President Donald Trump announced Friday he is calling for a one-year cap limiting credit card interest rates to 10%.

Trump blamed the Biden administration for allowing rates to rise as high as 20–30%, adding that Americans were being "ripped off" by credit card companies.

"Please be informed that we will no longer let the American Public be 'ripped off' by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%, and even more, which festered unimpeded during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"AFFORDABILITY! Effective January 20, 2026, I, as President of the United States, am calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%."

Trump noted that the cap would coincide with the one-year anniversary of his return to the White House.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., introduced a bill in February 2025 that would cap credit card interest rates at 10%, but the changes would sunset on Jan. 1, 2031, making it nine years longer than the proposal outlined by Trump.

Earlier Friday, before Trump announced his plan, Sanders smeared Trump for failing to cap credit card interest rates.

"Trump promised to cap credit card interest rates at 10% and stop Wall Street from getting away with murder," Sanders wrote in an X post. "Instead, he deregulated big banks charging up to 30% interest on credit cards. The result? Last year, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon made $770 million. Unacceptable."

The White House and Sanders' office did not immediately respond to FOX Business's request for comment.