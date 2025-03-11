Trump buys red Tesla Model S at White House alongside Elon Musk: 'I like signing a check!'

President Donald Trump bought a Tesla vehicle outside the White House on Tuesday afternoon during an event with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Speaking in front of reporters, Trump told Musk that he would write him a check to buy the Tesla Model S in full.

"I like a check better than this modern system of, all of a sudden, there's money in your account," Trump said. "I like signing a check!"

"I know he'd give me a discount, but honestly, I don't want to ask for one," Trump also told the press gaggle. "You know, I'm president, and so I want to pay full price."

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL BUY A TESLA TO SUPPORT ELON MUSK AND HIS ‘BABY’

Before purchasing the vehicle, Trump said that his top reason was because the Tesla vehicle was "a great product, as good as it gets."

"And number two, because this man [Elon Musk] has devoted his energy and his life to doing this," Trump continued.

The Republican went on to praise Musk, saying that he's "been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people."

"And I just want people to know that he can't be penalized for being a patriot," Trump said. "And he's a great patriot. And he's also done an incredible job with Tesla."

Trump also confirmed that he would not test-drive the car, saying that he "[likes] to drive cars, but [is] not allowed to," and that he also bought a Cybertruck for his granddaughter Kai.

TESLA VEHICLES, CHARGING STATIONS TARGETED AS PROTESTERS DENOUNCE DOGE, ELON MUSK

"The Cybertruck I bought for a very special young woman," Trump said. "I'm sure you've never heard of her, Kai, and she's a great golfer, and she puts the clubs in the back."

He also confirmed that his new Tesla vehicle will be driven by White House staff, including communications advisor Margo Martin.

"My whole staff is so excited because I told them they're going to safely use them, and they can't believe it," Trump said. "Margo, she's going to use it. They're all going to be using it and they're going to have a good time using it. "

Musk thanked Trump "for his support," telling the president that it "means a lot."

"[I want to] thank everyone out there who is supporting Tesla," Musk continued. "It's really terrible that there's so much violence being perpetrated against people at Tesla, Tesla supporters, Tesla owners, Tesla stores. These are innocent people who have done nothing wrong."

Video posted by the Rapid Response 47 X account shows the president marveling at the red, white and blue vehicles and hopping in the driver's seat of a red Model S. Sitting in the Model S, Trump joked about former President Joe Biden.

"You think Biden could get into that car? I don't think so," he said to reporters.