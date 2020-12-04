Trump attending Biden's inauguration 'better' for the country: Joe Lieberman

President-elect Joe Biden was "right" to recommend that President Trump attend the 2021 presidential inauguration, former Sen. Joe Lieberman said Friday.

“I thought Joe Biden was right and we all know how disappointed, angry, convinced President Trump is that he got cheated out of this victory, but, the courts are not siding with that -- that’s the way we resolve conflicts here,” Lieberman told FOX Business' "Cavuto Coast to Coast."

Lieberman, the 2000 Democratic vice-presidential nominee, reacted to Biden's interview on CNN Thursday, weighing in on the importance of Trump attending the inauguration.

“It’s going to be hard for him but, there is no question that for the country it would be better if he and his wife were at the inauguration of Joe Biden,” Lieberman said.

Lieberman attended President George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration after he and running mate Al Gore narrowly lost the 2000 race.

In an interview Sunday on Fox News, Trump again claimed the 2020 election was "rigged" and a "fraud."

"We had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden's account," Trump said, without backing up his claim, in a conversation with host Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Lieberman said Trump and first lady Melania Trump attending the inauguration would show they “put the country first,” which has been a tenet of Trump’s campaign.

“They do not have to endorse him, but that they're really for America that he, I know, loves. And he, Donald Trump, loves and he can go on to do whatever he wants to do after that,” Lieberman said.

Lieberman said the inauguration would proceed with or without Trump but repeated his attendance would be a way to "put the country first."

Fox News' Matt Leach, Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.