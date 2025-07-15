Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

Trump announces Indonesia trade agreement: 'good deal for both parties'

Trump said Indonesia will pay a 19% tariff

President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday the U.S. and Indonesia have agreed to a trade agreement. 

Trump said in a TruthSocial post that he "finalized an important Deal with the Republic of Indonesia after speaking with their Highly Respected President Prabowo Subianto" in the morning.

He described it as a "landmark Deal" that "opens up Indonesia’s ENTIRE MARKET to the United States for the first time in History." 

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Trump will announce $70 billion in artificial intelligence and energy investments in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the latest push from the White House to speed up development of the emerging technology. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

While talking with reporters on the White House grounds, Trump said Indonesia will pay a 19% tariff while the U.S. is "going to pay nothing." 

TRUMP ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT 30% TARIFFS AGAINST MEXICO, EU TO BEGIN NEXT MONTH

"I think it’s a good deal for both parties," he said.  

He noted the country "has some great products" and "have some very valuable earths and various other materials." 

"One of the things they’re known for is very high-quality copper, which we’ll be using," he added. 

The trade agreement with Indonesia includes the country committing to buy certain products from the U.S., Trump said in his TruthSocial post.

President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump stands on the podium at the award ceremony for Chelsea FC - Paris Saint-Germain. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to Trump, Indonesia will buy $15 billion worth of U.S. energy, $4.5 billion of American agricultural products and dozens of Boeing planes.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES VIETNAM TRADE DEAL, SAYS US GIVEN ‘TOTAL ACCESS’ TO THEIR MARKETS'

"Thank you to the People of Indonesia for your friendship and commitment to balancing our Trade Deficit," he wrote. "We will keep DELIVERING for the American People, and the People of Indonesia!"

Indonesia was one of the many countries that the Trump administration hit with reciprocal tariffs back in early April before the president subsequently announced a 90-day pause with a 10% duty instead.  Under the reciprocal tariffs, the country faced a 32% levy. 

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - 2024/09/25: The national flag of the Republic of Indonesia, fluttering in the wind on a flagpole in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When announcing the reciprocal tariffs, Trump had called it "one of the most important days, in my opinion, in American history" and a "declaration of economic independence." 

The Trump administration has been looking to push countries to make deals before the beginning of August, when reciprocal tariffs are slated to go back into force. 