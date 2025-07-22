Trump announces 'huge win' for American businesses in landmark Indonesia trade deal that eliminates barriers

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. had reached a trade agreement with the Republic of Indonesia, which eliminates about 99% of the tariff barriers between the two countries when it comes to industrial and U.S. food and agricultural products sent to the island nation.

"It is my Great Honor to announce our Trade Agreement with the Republic of Indonesia, as represented by their Highly Respected President, Prabowo Subianto," Trump said in a post on Truth social "It is agreed that Indonesia will be Open Market to American Industrial and Tech Products, and Agricultural Goods, by eliminating 99% of their Tariff Barriers."

Trump said the U.S. will sell American-made products to Indonesia at a tariff rate of 0%, while Indonesia will pay 19% on all products shipped to the U.S.

"In addition, Indonesia will supply the United States with their precious Critical Minerals, as well as sign BIG Deals, worth Tens of Billions of Dollars, to purchase Boeing Aircraft, American Farm products, and American Energy," the president said. "This Deal is a HUGE WIN for our Automakers, Tech Companies, Workers, Farmers, Ranchers, and Manufacturers."

Under the agreement, Indonesia said it will commit to protecting internationally recognized labor rights.

Indonesia also agreed to adopt and implement a prohibition on the importation of goods produced by forced or compulsory labor.

Indonesia also agreed to amend its labor laws to ensure workers’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining are fully protected.

The deal comes the same day Trump announced a trade agreement with the Philippines after meeting with the nation’s president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in the Oval Office.

"President Ferdinand Marcos, of the Philippines, is just leaving the White House, with all of his many Representatives. It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff. In addition, we will work together Militarily," Trump added. "It was a Great Honor to be with the President. He is Highly Respected in his Country, as he should be. He is also a very good, and tough, negotiator. We extend our warmest regards to the wonderful people of The Philippines!"

