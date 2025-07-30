Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Tariffs
Published

Trump announces 25% tariff on India, slamming 'obnoxious' trade barriers, Russia military and energy buys

Trump hits India with 25% tariff, vows penalties over Russian energy, military purchases

close
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the Senate Banking Committee moving to advance a bipartisan housing bill allowing citizens an easier path to home ownership and President Donald Trump's European Union trade deal.  video

GOP senator touts Trump's 'historic' trade deal: 'He was right'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the Senate Banking Committee moving to advance a bipartisan housing bill allowing citizens an easier path to home ownership and President Donald Trump's European Union trade deal. 

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. would impose a 25% tariff on imports from India, slamming what he called the South Asian country's "obnoxious" trade barriers and purchases of Russian military equipment and energy while the war in Ukraine stretches into a fourth year. 

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump wrote on social media on Wednesday. "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"

In a follow-up post, Trump added, "WE HAVE A MASSIVE TRADE DEFICIT WITH INDIA!!!"

The U.S. goods trade deficit with India was $45.7 billion in 2024, representing a 5.4% increase over 2023, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. 

TRUMP ISSUES FIRM 10-DAY DEADLINE TO PUTIN TO END WAR

Trump returns from Scotland at White House

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.  ( Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In 2024, U.S. total goods trade with India came to an estimated $129.2 billion. According to the representative's office, U.S. goods exports to India were $41.8 billion last year, up 3.4% from 2023. U.S. goods imports from India totaled $87.4 billion in 2024, representing a 4.5% increase over the previous year. 

Trump said Aug. 1 would be the "hard deadline" for unleashing sweeping "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs against nations that do not cut a sufficient deal with the U.S. He initially coined April 2 "Liberation Day" for the sweeping tariffs plan but paused implementation for 90 days to allow negotiations to continue. 

The president, meanwhile, is under pressure to deliver on his campaign promise of ending the Russia-Ukraine war. On Tuesday, he issued Russian leader Vladimir Putin a 10-day deadline to stop the fighting. 

Despite India being a member of the "Quad" alliance with the U.S., Japan and Australia to counter Chinese operations in the region, New Delhi has long relied on the Russians for the country's weapons equipment. India has recently expressed interest in diversifying its portfolio with more defense purchases from the U.S., France and Israel. 

Trump shakes Modi's hand in Oval Office

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

BOEING DIVISION HANDLING TRUMP FIGHTER JET PROGRAM BRACES FOR STRIKE AFTER UNION REJECTS CONTRACT OFFER

Western sanctions stifled supply chains in the wake of the February 2022 Russia invasion of Ukraine. 

The Trump administration has expressed that deepening U.S. ties with India would be strategically important to countering China. 

In February, Trump welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House as one of the first world leaders to arrive to kick-start trade talks. Modi voiced an ambitious goal of increasing bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, as the Trump administration angled to lower the nearly $50 billion U.S. deficit with India by ramping up U.S. energy exports to the country.

Vance speaks in India

Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks at the Rajasthan International Centre on April 22, 2025, in Jaipur, India, focused on the U.S. and India's shared priorities.  (Kenny Holston - Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump and Modi also announced plans to increase the sales of U.S. defense systems to India over the next 10 years, including F-35 stealth fighter jets. 

The White House said in a statement that the framework of the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership also involved the two leaders pledging "to elevate military cooperation across all domains — air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace – through enhanced training, exercises, and operations, incorporating the latest technologies." The statement said Trump and Modi also "committed to break new ground to support and sustain the overseas deployments of the U.S. and Indian militaries in the Indo-Pacific, including enhanced logistics and intelligence sharing." 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Vice President JD Vance met with Modi during a four-day visit to India in April, and at the time praised the progress reached during the ongoing trade talks. Vance criticized past U.S. administrations for finding a cheap source of labor in India and said increased cooperation between the two countries would lead to a "peaceful and prosperous" 21st century. The alternative, Vance warned at the time, would be a "dark time for all humanity."