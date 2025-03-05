Trump admits tariffs will be 'little disturbance,' aimed at 'making America rich again'

President Donald Trump talked about tariffs during his address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, saying that while the objective is to make the nation "rich" and "great again," there will "be a little disturbance."

"It won't be much," he said.

Trump asserted "tariffs are not just about protecting American jobs, they're about protecting the soul of our country. Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again."

LUTNICK SAYS TRUMP TARIFF WITH CANADA, MEXICO LIKELY ENDS WITH MEETING IN THE MIDDLE, POSSIBLE DEAL SOON

Trump has slapped tariffs on goods from China, Canada and Mexico.

Trump emphasized in an all-caps Truth Social post on Tuesday, "IF COMPANIES MOVE TO THE UNITED STATES, THERE ARE NO TARIFFS!!!"

TRUMP'S TARIFFS ON CHINA, CANADA AND MEXICO TAKE EFFECT

GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has been warning that Americans will face higher prices as a consequence of tariffs.

"US tariffs inevitably bring Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese tariffs which means higher prices for lumber, steel, aluminum and more expensive homes and cars," Paul asserted in a Tuesday post on X.

WHAT ARE TARIFFS, HOW DO THEY WORK AND WHO PAYS FOR THEM?

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Retaliatory tariffs lead to lowered US farm exports, lowered bourbon exports, and less international shipping. Tariffs are taxes and if you tax trade you’ll get less trade and less prosperity," he added in another tweet.