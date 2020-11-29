Trump admin touts Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccines as 'safe'

A top U.S. health official has urged Americans to get vaccinated when they can, citing the rigor of the approval process as almost half of Americans say they do not want to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Dr. Brett Giroir responded to a concerning number from a Gallup poll that claimed that 4 in 10 Americans do not want to take the vaccine.

“These vaccines have been tested in tens of thousands of individuals,” Giroir said on “State of the Union.” “The Pfizer will have an advisory committee on Dec. 10, all the data will be out there.”

“All indications are this is an extremely safe vaccine, the Pfizer and Moderna, and very, very effective, over 95 percent effective,” Giroir added.

Giroir stressed the need to “immunize for impact,” which would see the highest risk populations prioritized.

“We can absolutely get 85% of the benefit by immunizing only a small percentage of the population,” Girior said.

Following a targeted, prioritized immunization program, Giroir speculated that the rest of America could expect to receive the vaccine in the second or third quarter of 2021.