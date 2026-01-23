Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

Trump admin cancels $30B in Biden-era loans

Energy Secretary Chris Wright says more money was 'rushed out the door' in Biden's final months than in 15 years

Center for Industrial Progress founder Alex Epstein blames renewable energy initiatives for holding back reliable and affordable electricity on 'The Bottom Line.'

We all need to agree on ‘energy freedom’: Alex Epstein

Center for Industrial Progress founder Alex Epstein blames renewable energy initiatives for holding back reliable and affordable electricity on ‘The Bottom Line.’

The Trump administration is canceling nearly $30 billion in green loans enacted under the Biden administration and is revising another $53 billion. 

The Energy Department's Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) said the funds are part of the "Green New Scam loans" from the previous administration.

"Over the past year, the Energy Department individually reviewed our entire loan portfolio to ensure the responsible investment of taxpayer dollars," said Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. 

MINNESOTA FRAUD SCANDAL SPARKS PUSH TO SCRUTINIZE BILLIONS IN BIDEN-ERA ENERGY GRANTS

Trump Administration Cancels Nearly $30B in Biden-Era Green Energy Loans

Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced the cancellation of $30 billion in green loans from the Biden era.  (Getty)

"We found more dollars were rushed out the door of the Loan Programs Office in the final months of the Biden Administration than had been disbursed in over fifteen years," he added. "President Trump promised to protect taxpayer dollars and expand America’s supply of affordable, reliable, and secure energy."

In a statement, the department said it has eliminated about $9.5 billion in financing for wind and solar projects and was replacing them with investments in natural gas and nuclear updates to make energy more affordable. 

US FEDERAL AGENCIES TO 'UNLEASH' COAL ENERGY AFTER BIDEN 'STIFLED' IT: 'MINE, BABY, MINE'

President Trump and former President Joe Biden

President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

The Trump administration has repealed funding for green projects under the Biden era. 

In October, it canceled nearly $8 billion in grants that supported hundreds of clean energy projects in 16 states.

At the time, the Energy Department halted 223 projects after a "thorough, individualized review."

"President Trump promised to protect taxpayer dollars and expand America's supply of affordable, reliable, and secure energy. Today's [cancellations] deliver on that commitment," Wright said in a statement at the time "Rest assured, the Energy Department will continue reviewing awards to ensure that every dollar works for the American people."

FOX Business' Kelly Saberi talks with Secretary of Energy Chris Wright as the administration looks to repeal Biden-era energy rules.

This is down right un-American, Energy Secretary Chris Wright says

FOX Business' Kelly Saberi talks with Secretary of Energy Chris Wright as the administration looks to repeal Biden-era energy rules.

The EDF currently has more than $289 billion in loan authority to finance projects such as nuclear reactors and other Trump administration priorities. 

FOX Business has reached out to the Energy Department