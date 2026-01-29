Trump Accounts hit 1 million sign-ups after Nicki Minaj White House summit appearance, Bessent says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration’s new Trump Accounts program has surged to roughly 1 million sign-ups, marking a sharp jump in participation after Wednesday's summit that featured President Donald Trump and rapper Nicki Minaj.

Bessent announced the updated figure during a Cabinet meeting Thursday, telling Trump that enrollment had doubled after the high-profile event, which the administration has touted as a major push to raise awareness about the program.

"We’ve now had a million people sign up for Trump Accounts just this week," Bessent said, adding that officials believe as many as 25 million families nationwide could be eligible.

Minaj, who appeared at the event, praised the milestone on social media, framing the program as a win for families and children.

"This is the best news. Wow. God is good," Minaj wrote on X. "So happy for the children this will help & the burdens that will be lifted from all the hard-working parents in this country."

Bessent also pointed to the visibility generated by the event, saying the segment featuring Trump and Minaj "has a billion hits, a billion hits on the internet," touting the rollout of what it has framed as a signature family-focused policy.

Trump Accounts are designed to provide government-seeded investment accounts for American children, with the federal government contributing $1,000 per eligible child and allowing families, employers and others to add funds over time.

According to TrumpAccounts.gov, the program applies to children born Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028, and is expected to formally launch July 5, 2026.

Treasury materials describe the accounts as long-term investments intended to grow over time, with families able to make additional contributions within annual limits laid out in program guidance. The administration has promoted the initiative as a way to encourage early saving, financial literacy and long-term ownership.

The White House has leaned heavily on high-visibility promotion to drive early momentum. Minaj appeared as a featured guest at a White House summit tied to the program’s rollout, an appearance that helped push the initiative into entertainment and social media threads.

Minaj publicly praised Trump, referring to herself as his "No. 1 fan" at the summit Wednesday.

With the program still months from its formal launch, the administration is betting that high-profile promotion and early momentum will continue to drive sign-ups as more families learn about Trump Accounts.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for additional comment.

Fox News Digital's Madison Colombo contributed to this reporting.