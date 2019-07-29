Trump signs 9/11 victim compensation bill to extend funds to ‘true American warriors’

President Trump signed a bill Monday ensuring the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund won’t ever run out of money.

Appearing in the Rose Garden with more than 60 first responders from the 2001 terrorist attacks, Trump sent into law an extension of the fund through 2092, essentially making it permanent.

“In the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, courageous Americans raced into smoke, fire and debris in Lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennslyvania. The whole world witnessed the might and resilience of our nation,” Trump said in part during his remarks.

"You inspire all of humanity," Trump said of the "true American warriors" who rushed to help victims on the day of the attacks and searched for remains for months after.

He added that the nation has a "sacred obligation" to care for the responders and their families.

The $7.4 billion fund had been rapidly depleting, and administrators recently cut benefit payments by up to 70 percent.

The bill passed Congress on a bipartisan basis, but only after delays by some Republicans exposed the legislative branch to withering criticism from activists, including comedian Jon Stewart.

More than 40,000 people have applied to the fund, which covers illnesses potentially related to being at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon or Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.