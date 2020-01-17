Trish Regan: Our two Americas

As the Democrats gear up for their impeachment showdown in the Senate, as the media waits with bated breath, as they criticize Donald Trump's picks for his legal team, more proof that America is thriving.

It's a tale of two Americas: An America that recognizes the benefits of changes in tax, trade, and foreign policy and an America where the left and liberal media are convinced that Donald Trump is the worst thing that has ever happened for this country.

I want to talk about facts, statistics, numbers, all the stuff that measures reality because there's a lot of noise.

Let's start with jobs -- because jobs are fundamentally the key to peoples' happiness.

No, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, people don't want handouts. They want purpose. And how's this for purpose? The unemployment rate sits at its lowest level in 50 years. Remarkable and better than any other president in modern times.

We also have a record stock market with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on its way to 30,000. As 30,000 on the Dow is in view, the worker participation rate is at its highest level in recent history, and American wages and inflation is holding steady. It's the kind of economic environment economists love.

We even got proof today of the housing market heating up significantly. And this is because of lower taxes for everyone - unless you make a lot of money and live in the northeast or west coast - but that's your liberal State governments' fault and has nothing to do with federal rates. Meanwhile, less regulation frees up businesses to do what they do best.

Heck, President Trump is bringing back the light bulb, right? There's some glass you've got to break to do that.

And, finally - the other big aspect of this is trade; tariffs on goods coming from China. Tariffs haven't hurt as much as economists thought. And, importantly, the tariffs may be encouraging more companies to manufacture in the USA, which is the goal of the policy.

But, all this success, you sure wouldn't know it by watching some other news channels.

Part of that is that they simply don't understand economics and business, which is the benefit of watching this show and me on FOX Business. This is what I do and what I understand better than any of those posers on the other networks. This is my wheelhouse and has been my entire career even back to my days working in investment banking.

We should feel really good about our economy right now. Meanwhile, ISIS' No. 1 and No. 2 are dead. The No. 1 remaining Iranian terrorist is also dead. And yet, the Democrats question Trump's decision to take out these monsters?

But that’s not all. The left is fighting this great economy and the strong foreign policy with Lev Parnas?

As Steve Bannon told me exclusively, that's not their strongest card to play since Parnas is “a guy that's under indictment; a guy that's a known grafter; a guy that had a company called Fraud Inc. that he ran into the ground.”

Even the Foreign Minister of Ukraine says Parnas is a liar.

