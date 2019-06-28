Trish Regan: Kamala Harris could be the one to beat

The most important moment in last night’s debate came when California Sen. Kamala Harris knocked out former Vice President Joe Biden.

His poor response has me thinking he might not be the guy for the nomination after all.

Biden needs African-Americans to be energized for him, totally behind him, but given his inability to understand and his obvious unwillingness to enforce Brown vs. Board of Education, I’m not so sure he is going to get, nor should he get, support from black Americans.

This was something to see. She basically wiped the floor with him. He had nowhere to go! You can tell she was a prosecutor. He walked right into it.

So, basically, we learned two things about Biden in that exchange. Number one, he either doesn’t know that Brown vs. Board of Education was a federal decision or he did and he was trying to fight it by supporting individual communities' attempts to find ways of working around integration laws, which is what it sounds like. Either way? Not good.

We also learned that his voting and campaign history is going to haunt him. Let’s be clear, I have no problem with his age (and by the way he looks great for one of the oldest possible presidents in history.) However, this is a guy with a record in politics. And there are some things in that record that are not in line with policies the Democratic Party supports today.

She got him.

She’ll keep getting him and so will the rest of them.

Which leads me to ask: could Kamala Harris be the one that Donald Trump runs against? And, if so, is she tougher or easier to beat than Biden or Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren?