Trish Regan: The real cost of impeachment

The impeachment hearings come with a price tag. A big one.

Democrats should be ashamed for the drain they are placing on America—in productivity losses, opportunity costs, and taxpayer expenditures. This stuff costs money.

The Mueller investigation cost U.S. taxpayers $32 million—and that was just the quantifiable part. The number does not include productivity or opportunity costs.

Ultimately, the “impeachment in secret” hearings will cost taxpayers, at a very minimum, tens of millions of dollars while simultaneously resulting in massive productivity losses among congressional leaders and staff members.

That’s because we have a Congress that is so preoccupied looking for a “smoking impeachment gun,” that lawmakers cannot focus on the policies that matter. The economy, the ballooning deficit, our trade negotiations with China, Iran, Venezuela —Issues that matter to the longevity of our nation.

Instead, they choose to devote their time, energy, and resources to a secret impeachment that will only tarnish their legacy and act as a stain on America’s economic history.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi should be stronger. As the country’s Congressional leader, she should recognize the danger of politics at work and stand up to the leftist members of the squad and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff.

She can’t.

But, Americans will.

Because — Americans. Know. Better.

They know better because, in spite of the circus on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump and his administration have delivered regular, consistent economic wins—with new highs almost daily in the stock market, strong GDP reports, and record low unemployment numbers.

It’s high time the Democrats act in the interest of our country, rather than in the political interest of themselves.

