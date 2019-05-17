Trish Regan: AG Barr must find out why intel chiefs shared unverified dossier

President Trump is promising to get rid of the bad guys and, while we still haven’t connected all the dots, the good news is that finally someone is trying to. Attorney General Bill Barr is telling our own Bill Hemmer in El Salvador that he is looking into the early January 2017 briefing intelligence officials gave to the president at Trump Tower and “the leaking of information subsequent to that meeting.”

At that meeting, then-FBI Director James Comey briefed the president-elect about the salacious claims in the Steele dossier.

Well, I’m sure glad someone is! Because for two years I’ve wanted to know how on Earth an unverified piece of opposition research — the so-called dossier — was never checked by our FBI and yet it was used to get a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign!

The dossier sure sounds like the insurance policy that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page referred to when the couple was texting about how awful Trump was – was it?

If it was, it makes sense that Barr wants to know why the heads of our intelligence community gathered with the president-elect that day in Trump Tower to present him with the dossier’s findings, findings they knew had never been checked.

Was it because they wanted it to be leaked to the press? Think back to that time. Remember how upset the president was about all the leaks?

And it turns out, the whole time the mainstream media is blaming Trump’s inner circle for the leaks, it may have been the intelligence folks because, hey, James Comey sure as heck knew how to leak.

He admitted to this bombshell during some of his testimony before the Senate in 2017. Comey told lawmakers, “I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel and so I asked a close friend of mine to do it.”

So, Comey is a leaker and he knows how to do it. So he has the meeting with his pals, they confront Trump and that affords them the opportunity to leak to America that Russia might have compromising information on the President, even though they knew none of it had been checked out.