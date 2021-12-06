Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Treasury seeking more oversight over cash real estate deals

Some metropolitan areas are facing reporting requirements

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors' use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. 

The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it says is a vulnerability in the real estate market. 

Currently, title insurance companies in just 12 metropolitan areas are required to file reports identifying people who make all-cash purchases of residential real estate through shell companies if the transaction exceeds $300,000. 

JOB OPENINGS, CONSUMER PRICES, COSTCO AND GAMESTOP EARNINGS TOP WEEK AHEAD 

A "For Sale By Owner" sign stands in front of a house in Miami, Florida, on Monday, June 15, 2015.

A "For Sale By Owner" sign stands in front of a house in Miami, Florida, on Monday, June 15, 2015. The Treasury has recently been seeking greater oversight of cash real estate deals. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Increasing transparency in the real estate sector will curb the ability of corrupt officials and criminals to launder the proceeds of their ill-gotten gains through the U.S. real estate market," said Himamauli Das, acting director of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. 

Das said the move could "strengthen U.S. national security and help protect the integrity of the U.S. financial system." 

The metropolitan areas currently facing reporting requirements are Boston; Chicago; Dallas-Fort Worth; Honolulu; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Miami; New York City; San Antonio; San Diego; San Francisco; and Seattle. 

The U.S. real estate market has long been viewed as a stable way station for corrupt government officials around the globe and other illicit actors looking to launder proceeds from criminal activity. 

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO 

The use of shell companies by current and former world leaders, and those close to them, to purchase real estate and other assets in the U.S. and elsewhere was recently spotlighted by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists' publication of the "Pandora Papers." 

The leaked documents acquired by the consortium showed King Abdullah II of Jordan, former U.K. prime minister Tony Blair and other prominent figures used shell companies to purchase mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. 

The tax dodges can be legal but have spawned various proposals to enhance tax transparency and reinforce the fight against tax evasion. 

The effort to push for new real estate market regulation comes as the Biden administration on Monday issued its "U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS  

President Biden speaks during the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception in the East Room of the White House on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

President Biden speaks during the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception in the East Room of the White House on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The strategy was published as President Biden prepares to host the first White House Democracy Summit, a virtual gathering of leaders and civil society experts from more than 100 countries that is set to take place Thursday and Friday. 

The strategy offers broad brushstrokes for confronting corruption at home and abroad. It includes calls for the U.S. government to shore up regulatory gaps, elevating anti-corruption in U.S. diplomatic efforts and bolstering the protection of civil society and members of the media, including investigative journalists, who expose corruption. 