Treasury secretary tells Dem senators to stop sending him 'incoherent letters,' Argentina aid profiting US

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent escalated his feud with Senate Democrats Wednesday night, blasting Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as "failures" who should "stop writing incoherent letters" to him and instead focus on reopening the government.

In a blistering statement referencing President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia and Argentina’s economic turnaround, Bessent accused the senators of opposing "economic freedom" abroad and harming American farmers at home.

"@SenWarren and @SenAmyKlobuchar: you are failures," Bessent wrote in a post to X. "You failed to derail the electoral success of one of our great allies in Latin America, President @JMilei. He won in a landslide with the poorest members of society voting for economic freedom—a notion anathema in particular to the Senate’s resident American Peronist, Senator Warren."

"You failed to reopen the government, preventing our Administration’s efforts to get aid to American farmers, as well as our planned activation of the Farm Credit Agency to assist our farmers with next year’s crops," Bessent added.

"Today’s announcement after his meeting with President Xi will be a resounding victory for our great farmers," he continued. "While I know it will be soul-crushing for you, please re-focus your staff away from writing incoherent letters to myself and others, and instead work towards opening the government. If you decide to further add to your legacy of failure by voting to keep the government closed over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ruining the number one travel day for American families, you should both be ashamed."

Bessent’s comments came after a group of lawmakers sent him a letter Monday accusing him of prioritizing foreign governments over U.S. farmers, as the administration weighs financial relief measures and China planned to cut back on soybean imports amid tense tariff negotiations.

The secretary told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday China agreed to purchase 12 million metric tons of soybeans "during this season," which he indicated would be before January, and said he expects the country to purchase at least 25 million metric tons of soybeans each year during the next three years.

Bessent shared a photo of Trump speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEX) summit in South Korea, noting "as the attached photo demonstrates, @POTUS is in Asia showing what successful American leadership looks like."

He estimated the president's trip to Asia may yield $2 trillion worth of investments into the U.S.

The treasury secretary ended the post with a fiery postscript, bashing the Biden administration's "autopenned efforts to bankrupt the US government."

"P.S. I am happy to inform you both that the Argentine economic bridge has now turned a profit for the American people," Bessent wrote. "While ‘profit’ is a private sector word that you may both be unfamiliar with, I would urge you to look past your previous experience working alongside the Biden Administration’s autopenned efforts to bankrupt the US government."

Fox News Digital reached out to Klobuchar and Warren's offices for comment but did not immediately hear back.

In early October, Bessent moved to bolster Argentina’s economy, announcing U.S. participation in a currency swap with its central bank to help stabilize the peso.

He said the U.S. was "prepared, immediately, to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted to provide stability to markets" and later floated the possibility of up to $20 billion in new financing through a blend of public and private funds.

