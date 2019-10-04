Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money in Politics

Treasury political appointee may have tried to interfere in Trump audit: Report

Dow Jones Newswires
close
Former Nevada State GOP Chairman Amy Tarkanian and liberal columnist Adam Epstein discuss why Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tried to resist impeachment.video

President Trump will send a letter to Pelosi regarding a House vote, experts say

Former Nevada State GOP Chairman Amy Tarkanian and liberal columnist Adam Epstein discuss why Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tried to resist impeachment.

An Internal Revenue Service official has filed a whistleblower complaint saying he was told at least one Treasury Department political appointee tried to improperly interfere with the annual audit of the president's or vice president's tax returns, the Washington Post reported Thursday

Continue Reading Below

The Post, citing people familiar with the document, said Trump administration officials dismissed the complaint as flimsy but congressional Democrats were alarmed by it and flagged it to a federal judge.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The complaint comes amid the legal battle between the Treasury and House Democrats over the release of President Trump's tax returns.

The Post said a Treasury spokesman did not comment on details of the complaint.