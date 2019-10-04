Treasury political appointee may have tried to interfere in Trump audit: Report

An Internal Revenue Service official has filed a whistleblower complaint saying he was told at least one Treasury Department political appointee tried to improperly interfere with the annual audit of the president's or vice president's tax returns, the Washington Post reported Thursday

The Post, citing people familiar with the document, said Trump administration officials dismissed the complaint as flimsy but congressional Democrats were alarmed by it and flagged it to a federal judge.

The complaint comes amid the legal battle between the Treasury and House Democrats over the release of President Trump's tax returns.

The Post said a Treasury spokesman did not comment on details of the complaint.