Treasury Department sanctions individuals in Saudi Arabia over alleged roles in Khashoggi murder

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions against a Saudi official and group of individuals for their alleged roles in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The individuals sanctioned are Ahmad Hassan Mohammed al Asiri (Asiri), the former deputy head of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Presidency who the U.S. has identified as the “ringleader” of the operation to murder and dismember Khashoggi, as well as several members of Saudi Arabia’s Rapid Intervention Force.

The Rapid Intervention Force, also known as the “Tiger Squad,” contained individuals who were sent to intercept Khashoggi.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that those involved with the “abhorrent killing” must be held accountable.

“The United States stands united with journalists and political dissidents in opposing threats of violence and intimidation,” Yellen said. “We will continue to defend the freedom of expression, which is the bedrock of a free society.”

Pursuant to the sanctions all property and interests in property of the designated individuals that are in the U.S. are blocked.

New information was declassified on Friday that says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation to murder Khashoggi, who had written critically of the crown prince’s policies.