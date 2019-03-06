Lou Dobbs: Tom Donohue wants to reverse the direction of rising labor costs

Tonight, I'd like to share a few thoughts with you....about what I fear is a new direction for President Trump and his administration....and very likely a catastrophe for working men and women, small business and enterepeneurs, our middle class, and the American family.

Continue Reading Below

I try not to overstate, let alone indulge in hyperbole, but what we watched unfold today at the White House was, to me, a disastrous policy turn for the country....and heartbreaking.

What the White House billed as a meeting of major corporate ceo's who will serve on the president's workforce advisory board, co-chaired by Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump and Commerce Seccretary Wilbur Ross, here's the president on their concerns and purpose:

To be clear, the presence of Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue was impossible to misinterpret.... DC's biggest lobbyist wants to reverse the direction of rising labor costs and return to the cheap labor policies of the 20 years preceding the Trump Presidency.

And the White House could only muster seven corporate ceos for the event...in what should have been a reminder to the president's advisors and counselors that in politics as in life, it's important to never forget who your friends are, and if this White House thinks that listening to the beguiling prattle of Tim Cook, Tom Donohue and rino Senators like Susan Collins is helpful to the president, then the battle for the forgotten in this country will be decided by the very establishment President Trump ran against...who spend every single day trying to destroy him.

Advertisement

That the president would advance the interests of the globalist elites ahead of our citizens would be a tragic reversal on any day, but today, on the same day that the Commerce Department reported the United States had the largest trade deficit in history, the same day that the President of the New York Fed said straightforwardly economic growth is slowing, that the southern border is being overrun by record numbers of illegal immigrants means the White House has lost its way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

And that the nation's heart will be, after all, broken....by the very same people who brought 50 years of consecutive trade deficits, the export of millions of middle class jobs, and who have fed the swamp for decades.

A request tonight, please tell your Congressmen and this White House what you think about all this and please be honest, I'd make the same request of the advisers to this president who've served him so poorly.