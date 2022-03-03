Indiana AG says TikTok intentionally ‘grooming’ our children

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita discussed a bipartisan investigation looking into the harmful methods Chinese company TikTok uses to lure children on the social media platform.

TODD ROKITA: Yeah, thanks, Maria. Well, listen, we got to remember that TikTok now is the world's largest app. It eclipses Google, even though it's banned in countries like India, and it's restricted in its home country of China. It's still getting more hits than anything else. So it's taking a lot of our data. We don't know what it's doing with it. And then to our kids, we've opened up an investigation. So have other attorneys general to look into the intent, right? So we all have Deceptive Consumer Sales Practices Acts in our states, and they basically protect consumers – us – from the bait and switch. You're saying your product does one thing, but it's really doing another. Well, we're going to find out whether or not the Chinese, and by definition, if you're a Chinese company, then the CCP is a part of it, is intentionally grooming our children because one-third of TikTok users, Maria, are between 10 and 19 years old. If they're grooming our kids to get hooked on porn, drugs, alcohol because the burner phones that we set up certainly indicate that they're trying to do that.

