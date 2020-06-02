Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

George Floyd

Thousands of protesters amass outside White House

The protesters stood in front of the historic church where President Donald Trump went for a photo op Monday night.

Associated Press
close
Customs and Border Protection acting commissioner Mark Morgan says, while George Floyd's death was horrific, those brutally attacking innocent police officers must be held accountable for their actions.video

Law enforcement must stand united against anarchists: Mark Morgan

Customs and Border Protection acting commissioner Mark Morgan says, while George Floyd's death was horrific, those brutally attacking innocent police officers must be held accountable for their actions.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of protesters are massing across the street from Lafayette Park near the White House on Tuesday, as military and civilian law enforcement personnel stood on the other side of a black chain link fence that had been put up overnight to block access to the park.

Continue Reading Below

MACY’S HIT AS NEW YORK IMPOSES CURFEW AMID FLOYD PROTESTS

The crowd chanted the name of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Floyd is the black man who died while in police custody in Minnesota.

Image 1 of 13

Demonstrators gather at the fence surrounding Lafayette Park to protest the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The protesters stood in front of the historic church where President Donald Trump went for a photo op Monday night after the area around Lafayette Park was cleared of protesters by law enforcement officials using smoke canisters and pepper balls.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A half dozen Episcopal priests stood outside St. John's Church handing out bottled water and praying with protesters.