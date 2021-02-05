Thomas Donohue leaving CEO post at US Chamber of Commerce: Reports

Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue is on his way out, as the prominent business group is in talks to appoint his successor, multiple news outlets reported on Friday.

Donohue, 83, has served as chief executive of the group since 1997. He has helped shape it into a powerful lobby group for U.S. businesses that has tended to support – and donate to – Republican candidates.

When contacted for comment by FOX Business, a spokesperson for the Chamber of Commerce acknowledged that the board was engaged in a succession process to name a new CEO.

“The Board is engaged in a rigorous multiyear succession process to name a new CEO,” the spokesperson said. “When a final decision has been reached, there will be an announcement.”

The Chamber of Commerce supported a number of President Donald Trump’s policies, ranging from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to regulatory rollbacks and coronavirus relief for small businesses.

However, the influential group’s tone shifted after the Jan. 6 riot triggered by Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric and unproven claims about the validity of the 2020 presidential election.

The massive lobbying group even threatened to withhold funding from Republicans who echoed unsubstantiated claims about election fraud and voted against the certification of the election results.

The chamber’s political action committee gave $666,000 to federal candidates this past election cycle and $334,350 in the 2018 cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Axios and The Wall Street Journal both reported on Friday that Suzanne Clark was expected to take over the role, citing people familiar with the matter.

Clark assumed the role of Chamber of Commerce president in 2019, which she took over from Donohue. He had held both titles – CEO and president – for more than two decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.