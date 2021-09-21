Texas AG rips admin’s handling of migrant crisis: Joe Biden 'invited them in,' in violation of federal law

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took aim at the Biden administration during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday over the migrant crisis unraveling at the southern border, arguing the president "invited" migrants in under "violation of federal law."

KEN PAXTON: …This illegal immigration problem, it wasn't an accident. Joe Biden invited them in, in violation of federal law. He's been doing that from the beginning. He gave Haitians special protection so that they wouldn't be deported and sent the message, just like he's been doing from day one of his administration.

FEDS RELEASING 'NUMEROUS' MIGRANTS FAR FROM SOUTHERN BORDER IN 'CATCH AND RELEASE' SYSTEM 'ON A GRANDER SCALE'

The message is very clear: 'We have federal laws; we're not going to follow them. I'm not going to follow them. Come to Texas, come to Arizona, come to our country. We'll let you in. We're not worried about any of the problems associated with it.' That is the reality we have to accept.

