Ted Cruz alleges ‘nearly $100 billion’ has flowed from Biden White House to Iran

In a First on FOX Business interview, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz criticized the Biden administration’s response to conflict in the Middle East, claiming billions of dollars have flowed to one of America’s greatest adversaries under President Biden’s watch.

"You look at these 38 attacks, these 38 attacks came from Iran. You know who paid for the drones that are being used to attack U.S. soldiers? That would be Joe Biden and the Biden administration that has flowed nearly $100 billion to Iran," Cruz said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday.

"I would start with a very simple proposition: don't give money to terrorists who want to kill you," the senator continued. "This is something the White House does not seem to understand."

On Monday, a U.S. military official confirmed to FOX News that between Oct. 17 and Nov. 6, U.S. and coalition forces have been attacked at least 38 times to date, with 20 separate times in Iraq and 18 separate times in Syria by a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets.

The military official also said that most of the attacks were successfully disrupted by U.S. forces, and that most failed to reach their intended targets.

Republican colleague Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., echoed funding concerns, writing last month in a FOX News op-ed that Biden’s months-long Iran sanctions relief campaign totaled more than $50 billion , which "only emboldened Tehran’s commitment to sponsor terrorism."

According to Sen. Cruz, the recent rise in directed attacks are "consequences of a weak and ineffective commander-in-chief."

"Joe Biden came into office three years ago and he inherited peace and prosperity. And you look at what has happened across the globe, we right now have the largest land war in Europe since World War II," Cruz said. "Israel has faced the most significant attack, the worst attack in 50 years. We have a major war in the Middle East. Every enemy of America is stronger."

U.S. adversaries have grown stronger due to a Biden geopolitical stance of appeasement, the senator further argued.

"This president and this administration has approached our enemies from weakness. There is a reason that nobody goes and studies foreign policy at the Neville Chamberlain School of Foreign Affairs," Cruz referenced to the former United Kingdom prime minister. "Appeasement doesn't work. And this president, this Democrat Party, doesn't understand that."

"Right after Hamas death squads murder 1,400 Israelis, rape women and little girls, decapitate and burn alive infants, what was the Biden administration's response? 'We're going to send $100 million to Gaza that will go straight to Hamas.' That is insanity," the senator continued. "Stop sending money to people who are killing not only our allies, but killing Americans."

A National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to FOX News Digital Tuesday: "U.S. assistance for Palestinians does not go to or through Hamas. The United States provides funding for essential and life-saving humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, including refugees, through vetted international and non-governmental organizations. This humanitarian aid supports trusted humanitarian organizations that are positioned to rapidly scale up assistance. In the West Bank and Gaza, the U.S. government currently supports international NGO and UN organizations including the World Food Program. These organizations fill a critical role in providing assistance to civilians that would otherwise be filled by terrorist organizations like Hamas. The U.S. government’s partners who distribute humanitarian aid are subject to extensive vetting and oversight procedures to prevent assistance from flowing to individuals or organizations that are affiliated with terrorists."



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has floated a plan in which Israel would control Gaza's security for an "indefinite period" following Israel's war on Hamas, Tuesday. President Biden has previously stated that an Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a "mistake," though Netanyahu's exact plan is unclear.

FOX News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.