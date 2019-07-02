Google, Facebook and Twitter could face legal action over policies: President Trump

President Trump's dislike for select big-cap technology companies is well known and in an exclusive interview on FOX News' with Tucker Carlson, the president hinted that their policies and actions could warrant legal action.

Continue Reading Below

Trump took on Google, Facebook and even Twitter, which he enjoys using, for alleged bias.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,100.00 +17.20 +1.59% FB FACEBOOK INC. 193.00 0.00 0.00% TWTR TWITTER INC. 36.08 +1.18 +3.38%

"Google is very powerful, but I won," said Trump.

"I heard that and they're fighting me hard right now, which is incredible, because I think the Democrats want to shut them up and frankly, so do a lot of the Republicans want to shut them up," said Trump.

"If you look at Twitter, I have millions and millions of people on Twitter and it's -- you know, it's a very good arm for me. It's great social media. But they don't treat me right."

Advertisement

Trump mentioned that companies like Google and the others make it hard for people to follow him. "What they're doing is wrong and possibly illegal," said Trump. "And a lot of things are being looked at right now."

Trump was asked if it could lead to action from the Department of Justice.

WATCH: TRUMP INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER

"Well, they could be and I don't want to even say whether or not they're doing something, but I will tell you, there are a lot of people that want us to and there are a lot of people -- all you have to do is pick up a newspaper and read it or see it or watch Fox or watch some other network," said Trump. "There are a lot of people that want us to take action against Facebook and against Twitter and frankly, against Amazon."

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,922.19 +28.56 +1.51%

Trump declined to say if any action would be taken against Amazon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Trump has had a running feud with the online retailer's owner Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, a paper that has been critical of the president.

The president also feels that Amazon takes advantage of the U.S. Postal System and should pay more to have its packages shipped.