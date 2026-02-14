Tech titans Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman attack each other over latest Epstein emails

An ongoing dispute between Elon Musk and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has erupted on social media, renewing scrutiny of the tech titans’ past associations with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The public spat intensified following renewed attention to Epstein’s network and the latest release of Justice Department documents related to the case.

Both billionaires shared screenshots of emails drawn from the roughly 3 million pages of records as they traded accusations and defended their respective accounts of their interactions with Epstein.

Hoffman posted a 2012 email from Musk to Epstein asking which "day/night will be the wildest party on your island?"

The pointed barbs come with a history.

Musk and Hoffman were once part of the so-called "PayPal mafia," a group of early PayPal leaders who went on to found or invest in some of Silicon Valley’s most successful companies. In recent years, however, the two have clashed publicly over politics and tech policy.

Responding to Hoffman’s post on X, Musk said he never followed through on any visit.

"The big difference between you and me, Reid, is that you went and I did not," Musk wrote on X, referring to Epstein’s private island, a location tied to allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking of children and teens.

"In fact, you went multiple times. First time was maybe a mistake, but not the second time you went," the Tesla and SpaceX boss wrote.

Musk later said he "came to [his] senses and declined to go," adding that Epstein "tried to get me to go to his island so many times that eventually I just blocked him."

Hoffman pushed back on Musk’s accusations, arguing that his dealings with Epstein were tied to fundraising for the MIT Media Lab rather than any personal relationship. He acknowledged the association was a mistake and said he regrets any involvement with Epstein.

The renewed clash has once again drawn attention to Epstein’s vast network of powerful associates and the lingering questions surrounding those who had contact with him.

While both men insist their ties were limited, the public exchange underscores how associations with Epstein continue to carry reputational and political consequences years after his death.