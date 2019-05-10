Tariffs are greater threat to China than US: Congressman Sean Duffy

After weeks of negotiations, trade delegations from the U.S. and China failed to come to a trade agreement before the Friday deadline.

The Trump administration has threatened tariffs increases on $200 billion of Chinese goods and now it is up to President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to come to an agreement to avoid further tariffs and trade tension.

Without a deal, the tariffs on Chinese goods will place increased pressure on American workers and small businesses, including manufacturers and farmers.

During an interview on FOX Business’ “Kenned,” Congressman Sean Duffy, D-WI, discussed the impact tariffs may have both on farmers who will bear the brunt of the economic impact, but also Trump as he heads into the 2020 election cycle.

“It has been troubling for our farmers… but a lot of the farmers support the President because they see the risk and the threat from China,” he said on Thursday. “I think it’s important to put a point on the fact that the parties have been negotiating- the U.S. and China- for months and coming with points of agreement, writing out a document they agreed to, and a week ago the Chinese came in and they just ripped it up and said we are renegotiating the whole thing.”

When pushed by Kennedy on whether tariffs are the best tactic in the trade negotiations, Duffy responded by saying that Chinese hacking and subsequent intellectual property theft will cause companies to leave the Chinese markets, and that he believes tariffs are overall “a greater threat to China than the U.S.”