Supreme Court unanimously rebukes lower court's handling of Whole Foods baby food case

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 5th Circuit Court ruling relating to Whole Foods on Tuesday, joining the court in its rebuke of a lower district court's handling of the case.

Tuesday's 9-0 opinion, written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, relates to a lawsuit brought forward in Texas by Sarah and Grant Palmquist. The couple alleged that baby food sold at Whole Foods and manufactured by Hain Celestial Group had harmed their child because it contained heavy metals linked to extensive side effects.

The Palmquists sued both Whole Foods and Hain in Texas court, alleging product liability and negligence claims against Hain, and state-law breach-of-warranty and negligence claims against Whole Foods.

Hain, a company based in Delaware and New York, sought to have the case brought to federal court. That raised a separate issue, however, as both the Palmquists and Whole Foods are based in Texas and the allegations relate to Texas law.

"Federal courts may exercise diversity jurisdiction only when no adverse party is from the same state, but Whole Foods and the Palmquists are all Texas citizens. As a result, the district court lacked jurisdiction as the case stood upon removal," the court wrote in its opinion.

Hain sought to move forward by having Whole Foods removed from the case, arguing they shouldn't have been included in the first place. A district court agreed and ruled in Hain's favor, dismissing Whole Foods' involvement.

The Palmquists then appealed and the case went to the5th Circuit Court, which rejected the lower court's ruling, saying Whole Foods was properly joined with Hain in the original lawsuit and the case should have been handled in state court.

The case was then appealed to the Supreme Court, which unanimously upheld the 5th Circuit's ruling on Tuesday, sending the case back to Texas.

Tuesday's ruling does not weigh in on the Palmquists' basic allegations against Whole Foods and Hain, however.

Their original lawsuit said their child, who was just over 2 years old at the time, "was diagnosed with a range of physical and mental conditions that some doctors attributed to heavy-metal poisoning."

"In 2021, a subcommittee of the U. S. House of Representatives released a staff report finding that certain baby foods, including Hain’s, contained elevated levels of toxic heavy metals. Following the report’s release, the Palmquists sued both Hain and Whole Foods in Texas state court," the Supreme Court explained.