Stuart Varney: Unpopular Biden under intense pressure

During his latest "My Take" Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses a recent Washington Post op-ed encouraging President Biden not to seek reelection in order to spare Democrats in the midterms, arguing the president "is under intense pressure" as the media begins to question his leadership.

STUART VARNEY: Here's the headline in a Washington Post op-ed: "Quit, Joe, quit. Biden could save the midterms with a one-term pledge."

The first sentence spells it out: "President Biden should announce now that he will not run for reelection in 2024."

When opinions like that pop up in The Washington Post, you know the president is under intense pressure.

That’s what happens when your approval rating is in the low 30s.

What's different is the suggestion that Biden announce "now" that he's a one-term guy.

From the Democrats' point of view, the calculation is that if he dropped out of the ‘24 race now, his unpopularity would not be such a big factor this November, that Democrats would not be tarred with the Biden brush.

Good luck with that. The Democrats can't walk away from $5 gas that easily.

And they can't walk away from the border crisis, or the debacle in Afghanistan, or the impending recession.

And voters seem in no mood to ignore the decline of public education either.

There is no reason to believe that dropping out now would rejuvenate his party, and avoid massive electoral defeat in November.

In fact, he would become a self-appointed lame duck.