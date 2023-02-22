Stuart Varney: Trump's East Palestine visit is 'showing up' the Biden team's 'weak response'

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses former President Trump visiting East Palestine while Biden remains in Poland, arguing Trump is showing up the "Biden team's weak response."

STUART VARNEY: The train disaster in Ohio has given Donald Trump a political opportunity, and he's jumping on it.

He's going to East Palestine today. He's bringing with him thousands of gallons of cleaning materials, and tens of thousands of bottles of water.

It’s obvious what he's doing: Trump is showing up the Biden team's weak response.

Neither the president nor the transportation secretary have visited. But Trump is going to be there, handing out supplies to people in need.

President Biden is rattled by this. He's still in Poland, shoring up support for Ukraine. He had to make a series of calls to officials in Ohio overnight, trying to show he's on top of it. But he's lost the political initiative on this.

Trump will put on a big show. Ohio is Trump country. I don't know what he's going to say, but he has very sharp political instincts. He knows how to contrast the billions given to Ukraine but not to Ohio.

He knows the unpopularity of Biden going to Kyiv in a war zone, but not to the disaster in East Palestine.

For Trump, this visit is a major campaign event.

His rival, Ron DeSantis. Has made a series of well-received appearances recently.

Now Trump wants to jump out front, riding to the rescue of everyday, regular Americans in need.

East Palestine is his opportunity. And remember, he got there first so Biden can't be seen to go second and play catch-up.

He'll send Pete Buttigieg, eventually!