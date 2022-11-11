Stuart Varney: Trump is 'dragging the Republican Party into the mud... again'

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses former President Trump's attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis amid the GOP's lackluster performance in the 2022 midterm elections, arguing the former president is "dragging the Republican Party into the mud."

STUART VARNEY: Last night, Donald Trump issued a lengthy statement. It was another attack on Florida Governor DeSantis.

He called him "Ron DeSanctimonious" again, and complained he had no "class" or "loyalty." That’s rich! No class?

Trump is dragging the Republican Party into the mud, again. He thinks only he can win. He's conveniently ignoring his own record.

As the Wall Street Journal points out, Trump lost big in the 2018 midterms. He lost the 2020 race, whether he admits it or not. And in 2021, he threw away the Georgia Senate races by insulting the popular Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

This year, Trump endorsed candidates lost in what should have been winnable states. Bolduc in New Hampshire, Tudor Dixon in Michigan. Mastriano and Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania. In the all-important races in Arizona and Georgia his candidates, Kari Lake, Blake Masters and Herschel Walker, are struggling.

And now: he's waging open warfare within the Republican Party. Democrats are gleeful. Republicans are not. Because they are asking the question that all politicians ask: Can he win?

My opinion? No, he can't. Voters liked his policies. But they're not keen on him. Again, in my opinion, Americans don't want him to return to the politics of insult and denial.

I'll close with this quote from a Wall Street Journal editorial: Trump used to say,

"We're going to win so much that you're going to get sick and tired of winning."

"Maybe by now the Republicans are sick and tired of losing."