Stuart Varney slams Supreme Court's failure to identify Dobbs leaker: 'Not good enough'

During his latest "My Take" Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney questioned the investigative process at the Supreme Court to identify the Dobbs draft opinion leaker, arguing public trust will be lost if the "process of judging important issues is corrupted."

STUART VARNEY: The Supreme Court leaker has not been found.

Last May, someone leaked Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. After investigating for months, that "someone" has not been identified.

And that’s just not good enough.

The leaker manipulated the highest court in the land. There’s no trust if the process of judging important issues is corrupted. It was a deliberate attempt to undermine a Supreme Court ruling.

The result was an assassination attempt on a Supreme Court justice. Noisy demonstrations outside Justice Alito’s home. Firebombing at pro-life clinics. And there’s always the fear that it could happen again.

Given the stakes, you would think there’d be an "all hands-on deck" investigation that doesn’t stop till you find who did it.

But the investigation is over.

82 people had access to Justice Alito’s draft opinion.

Some employees admitted breaking confidentiality rules and told their spouses or partners about it. We don’t know if the nine justices were questioned.

If not, why not?



And why was it the Supreme Court investigating itself?

I suspect that neither the administration nor the court really want to get to the bottom of it.

The abortion issue played well for the Democrats in the midterms and Chief Justice Roberts doesn’t want outsiders poking around "his" court.

So here we are, just waiting for the next leak to a corrupt, conservative-leaning Supreme Court.

Not good enough.

