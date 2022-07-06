Stuart Varney: The Red States' win is dramatic

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney compares the job performance of red states and blue states, arguing the Democrats "are top-down authoritarians" during his "My Take" Wednesday.

STUART VARNEY: How many times have we said this: by almost every measure, red states, run by Republicans, beat blue states, run by Democrats.

And now, it’s official: Moody’s Analytics has crunched the numbers. The red states' win is dramatic.

11 of the 15 best performers were states run by Republicans.

8 of the 10 worst were states run by Democrats.

The biggest winners were Florida, Texas and North Carolina.

The losers: California, New York and Illinois.

Strange, isn't it, that the governor of California thinks his performance makes him presidential material.

Gavin Newsom's ad runs in Florida, says "join us in California, where we still believe in freedom."

And the Governor of Illinois, billionaire Democrat, J.B. Pritzker, is also now considered a possible White House contender.

Ok, let’s move on.

How come the red states are winning?

Well first, look at the response to COVID.

Democrats loved those masks, vax mandates, social distancing and remote learning in schools, and kept all the restrictions in place as long as possible.

No wonder so many people chose freedom for themselves and their children.

Don't forget taxes! In the 10 states that lost the most people, the average state income tax was 8%.

There is no state income tax in Florida, Texas, Tennessee or Nevada!

What Moody’s is describing is the biggest shift in people and money in at least a generation.

In my opinion, policy is at the heart of it.

Democrats are top-down authoritarians. Do this. Do that. Pay more tax and shut up. No wonder they're losing.