Stuart Varney: President Biden had a 'very bad day'

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the challenges Biden faces ahead of the midterm elections and his latest gaffe, arguing the president had a ‘very bad day’ Monday.

STUART VARNEY: Monday, the president had a very bad day.

He'd just come back from a weekend vacation.

He should have been fresh and focused. He was not.

He called Vice President Harris, president. He seemed to get lost on the stage. And his staffers had to walk back his mistakes on student loans.

Not the image a chief executive wants with crucial elections two weeks away.

The news background didn't help.

The report card on public schools came in.

It was a shocker. Serious declines in math and reading scores. Today we hear, most of the $122 billion earmarked for the schools, has not been spent!

The Democrats get the blame: they are hand in glove with the failing teachers union.

Education, school choice, are now winning Republican issues.

Then, there's the border, and the news of record illegal entry, 2.5 million in 12 months. Nearly 900 migrant deaths and an explosion in fentanyl smuggling.

The president doesn't mention it. Of course, he doesn't.

The border has already cost the Democrats most of Texas, and may lose them Arizona too! It would have been a really bad day if the president had tried to tell us again that the border is secure!

The president himself made his bad day worse. He made statements that were simply wrong. He has not lowered prescription drug prices, or health care premiums or energy bills.

All of that may, repeat may, come true in a couple of years. But it is absolutely not true now!

He ended by saying the Republicans will crash the economy. Nice try. If this economy does crash, it will not be a Republican victory that does it, but two years of bad policy.