Stuart Varney: People power is alive in the darkest of places

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the revolt taking place in Iran and China as citizens start to challenge the regimes' agendas, arguing "people power is alive in the darkest of places."

STUART VARNEY: Even in the darkest dictatorships, brave people can still stand up and resist.

Who would have thought we would see "people power" in Iran and China?

Surprised? Sure, but there are rumblings of change: Strong in Iran, developing in China.

In Iran, the protests started in September. Now it’s getting serious. Shopkeepers across the country have started a three-day strike. At the Grand Bazaar in Teheran, there were chants of "death to the dictator."

That would be Khomeini.

High school and college students stage walkouts. Steelworkers on strike.

And here's a key point: Iran’s parliament has called for the death sentence for any protester.

One execution so far. That’s a big deal.

It shows an aging dictatorship desperately clinging to a wildly unpopular theology.

How long can the geriatrics stay in power when the people are in revolt?

It’s a different story in China.

Just the beginnings of protest there. In south China’s manufacturing center, workers tore down fences meant to keep them in their homes during a COVID lockdown. They took to the streets. That’s not allowed.

Xi Jinping’s deal is this: You the people get prosperity. I get the power. He's using that power to enforce the zero-COVID policy, to which the people vigorously object.

We're not talking revolution or insurrection. Just the beginning of protest.

If it spreads, Xi's regime is seriously challenged.

It’s tough to get information from Iran or China.

But the news that trickles out suggests that people power is alive and well in the darkest of places.