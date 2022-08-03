Stuart Varney: Pelosi’s Taiwan visit exposed Biden's ‘weakness’

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the impact of House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan trip on Biden's leadership, arguing she "exposed the weakness" of the president and "put some backbone" into America's foreign policy.

STUART VARNEY: Who runs America's foreign policy? For the last couple of days it seemed like Speaker Pelosi runs the show, not the president.

It is the speaker who went to Taiwan, despite Biden’s objections. And it is the speaker who faced down China's bluster!

She was met by cheering crowds who obviously liked her comments about the "thriving partnership" and "enduring friendship" between the two nations.

She has put some backbone into America's foreign policy.

She forced the issue.

Speaker Pelosi did not allow China to dictate what our senior government officials can do.

The speaker is now on her way to South Korea, another foreign policy flash-point.

And North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is making the same kind of threats that China made.

She will face him down, too.

Speaker Pelosi has toughened up America’s foreign policy.

But she has also exposed the weakness of President Biden.

Our enemies remember the Afghan debacle, almost exactly one year ago.

The president has not been able to establish credibility. He's pushed around. Tested.

The speaker met the challenge. Passed the test. She deserves a round of applause from both sides of the aisle...