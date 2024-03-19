Stuart Varney: NY AG Letitia James undermined the rule of law to 'get' Trump

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney blasted New York's legal system for hammering Donald Trump with a $464 million penalty in his civil fraud case, arguing Attorney General Letitia James wrongly used the power of her office to "get" Trump.

STUART VARNEY: Justice in New York City has become a politicized joke.

We have reached the point where Donald Trump has to come up with a half billion dollars in cash just to appeal the verdict in his fraud case.

TRUMP UNABLE TO GET $464M APPEAL BOND TO STOP COLLECTION, ATTORNEYS SAY: ‘PRACTICALLY IMPOSSIBLE’

According to Forbes, he's worth over two and a half billion, but it’s not liquid.

It’s tied up in property, it’s not in cash. Trump's lawyers say it's impossible to get the money.

The right of appeal is fundamental.

To be denied that right because you can't get a half billion for a clearly excessive penalty is a denial of justice.

NY AG TAUNTS TRUMP ABOUT INTEREST HE OWES ON CIVIL FRAUD JUDGMENT

It gets worse.

If Trump can't get the money by next Monday, the highly politicized A.G. Letitia James says she will start to seize and sell Trump's assets.

The Trump haters, embedded in New York's legal system, are gleefully dreaming of padlocks on Trump Tower.

And for what? There are no victims to pay off.

Usually, in a fraud case, there's a line of people who lost money and want it back.

In this case, nobody lost money.

TRUMP VISITS MANHATTAN COURT TO BLAST NY AG CASE, PRAISES APPELLATE RULING IN HIS FAVOR

Trump is accused of inflating the value of his assets, so the banks would loan him more money.

But they never changed their loan terms. They made money. There are no victims here.

James had wrongly used the power of her office.

In her campaign in 2018, she said she was out to "get" Donald Trump.

What she's done is undermine the rule of law.

She has exposed a politicized justice system where justice takes a back seat.

TRUMP SAYS ‘DISGUSTING’ NY AG COMMITTED 'FRAUD' BY ALLEGEDLY CONVINCING JUDGE TO UNDERVALUE MAR-A-LAGO

Is there a judge in this state who will step in and say enough?

Will the New York Bar Association finally say something?

Apparently not, and this city will continue to spiral down.

