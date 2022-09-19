Stuart Varney: No matter what, Queen Elizabeth II was there

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reflects on the service of Queen Elizabeth II following her 70-year reign, arguing "no matter what," the Queen was there.

STUART VARNEY: The world is fascinated by Britain’s monarchy.

Five hundred dignitaries from all over the world are attending today's funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

A billion people or more are watching on T.V.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S STATE FUNERAL: BRITAIN SAYS FAREWELL TO MONARCH AFTER 70-YEAR REIGN

Strange isn't it, that in the 21st century, the queen of a fading world power should attract so much attention.

Elizabeth II had no political or military power, yet she was the most famous woman in the world.

She was always there.

One-third of all the people of Britain had actually seen her in person.

Not surprising, since she reigned for 70 years and visited every town and city at least once.

She traveled to all 56 commonwealth countries and dozens of others throughout the world.

Her presence was felt.

PHOTOS: QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S HISTORIC FUNERAL TAKES PLACE AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY

No matter what, she was there. Family scandals. Civil unrest. And then the pandemic, where she famously reassured the nation that "we will meet again."

She never quit. I would imagine she would be appalled at today's "quiet quitters."

She wasn't voted in, but she still saw her duty as serving her people.

Monarchy seems absurd to Americans: why give any standing to an unelected dynasty?

So perhaps it is Elizabeth who fascinates, rather than the monarchy itself.

Steadfast, calm, reassuring, unifying... Always there...