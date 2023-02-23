Stuart Varney: 'Late-to-the-game' pattern emerging within Biden's administration

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney calls out an emerging pattern in the Biden administration when crisis hits, arguing the latest "late-to-the-game" situation is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's absence from East Palestine, Ohio.

STUART VARNEY: With this administration, a pattern has emerged.

A crisis develops, they can see it coming, the crisis hits, they blame somebody, then they scramble to put some kind of policy in place, and then claim they ‘fixed’ whatever has gone wrong.

That’s not leadership.

Afghanistan: Biden blamed Trump and the Afghans, who he said, "won’t fight."

The supply chain crisis: Right in the middle of it, the Transportation secretary took two months off for paternity leave.

Gas prices: Oh, that’s the oil company’s fault or the gas station owners'. Or somebody, but it’s not the closure of pipelines or the war on fossil fuels!

Defund the police: When the inevitable crime surge came, the Biden team denied that was ever their policy.

The latest examples of this "late-to-the-game" situation is the train!

Secretary Buttigieg will finally visit East Palestine today. You know what happened here. The only reason he’s going now is that Donald Trump went yesterday. President Biden had to get on the phone from Poland Tuesday night to make sure Trump’s visit got a response.

The Biden team is just not performing well. They are not out front on problems. In part, this is because the Biden cabinet has more to do with identity than competence. Politics over performance. Reaction over leadership. And there are two more years to go…