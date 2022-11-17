Stuart Varney: Influence in Sam Bankman-Fried's family runs deep

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Bankman-Fried's ties to the Democratic Party, arguing "influence runs deep" in the FTX founder's family.

STUART VARNEY: Sam Bankman-Fried and his family, were a powerful force in leftist politics. They bought influence on a grand scale.

Of course, when your crypto wealth is counted in billions, you can use it to make a "big splash" as Sam’s brother, Gabe, told NBC in May of this year.

Big splash indeed.

The Bankman-Fried brothers started a political action committee, "Protect Our Future," which gave $27 million, entirely to Democrats.

That included the maximum allowable contribution to Hakeem Jeffries, who wants to lead Democrats in the House if Nancy Pelosi retires.

It also gave money to the "Everytown For Gun Safety" victory fund.

Doesn't sound like a big Second Amendment outfit, does it?

FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S FAMILY BOASTS DEEP TIES TO DEMOCRAT POWER PLAYERS

Brother Gabe founded another PAC, "Guarding Against Pandemics," which endorsed Democrat candidates who then got money from "Protect Our Future."

I'll call that a tangled web!

Mom and dad, Barbara and Joseph Bankman-Fried are also big donors to, and organizers of, leftist causes.

Barbara leads a secretive group called "Mind The Gap," which brings in money from big-name donors and then funnels it out to Democrat candidates and causes.

We're talking millions of dollars here.

Joseph Bankman-Fried drafted tax legislation for Senator Elizabeth Warren!

Then promoted the legislation to his fellow professors.

WHAT IS THE ALLEGED CONNECTION BETWEEN SAM BANKMAN-FRIED, FTX, DEMOCRATS AND UKRAINE?

The influence runs deep.

The Democrats were only too willing to take the gobs of money Sam Bankman-Fried he was throwing at them.

Why not? He seemed so pure!

He was one of the "effective altruism" crowd, where the goal is to make a lot of money, so you can give it away to worthy causes.

Virtue signaling on steroids.

When you're bought by a charlatan, you only have yourself to blame.

