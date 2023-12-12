Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Hunter's scandals might be the last straw for Biden

Details about Biden family money will be spilling out as voters head to the polls, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Hunters new tax charges and calls for impeachment might be enough for Democrats to ask Biden to step aside. video

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed the issues working against Biden during his reelection campaign, arguing that, aside from crime, inflation, and the border, new charges against Hunter and calls for impeachment might be enough for Democrats to ask the president to step aside.

STUART VARNEY: At this point, President Biden is underwater on just about every big issue. 

Crime, inflation, the border, foreign policy. You name it.

HUNTER BIDEN PAID JOE BIDEN FROM ACCOUNT FOR BIZ THAT RECEIVED PAYMENTS FROM CHINA: COMER

There may soon be another losing issue: scandal and corruption.

President Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, DC.  ((Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Hunter and impeachment loom large. Just as the primary season begins.

Today, the House Rules Committee votes on authorizing an impeachment inquiry. 

That's not an impeachment, but it allows further investigation. Who knows what that brings up? 

HOUSE RULES COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER RESOLUTION TO FORMALIZE BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

House Republicans are likely to approve that investigation.

Articles of impeachment, that's an outline of the charges, could be filed next spring. 

In other words, more details about Biden family money will be spilling out as voters head to caucuses and primaries. 

Tomorrow, Hunter Biden is supposed to appear behind closed doors to answer questions about the money he received from China and Ukraine. 

He has, so far, refused. If he keeps that up, he could be charged with contempt of Congress. 

So this week, the scandals surrounding the president and his son take center stage. 

CONGRESS AIMS TO HOLD VOTE TO HOLD VOTE TO INITIATE BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

This is unlikely to help the president's campaign.

It must be frustrating for him to see Donald Trump go from strength to strength while he's being dragged into court.

A poll of likely Republican voters in Iowa gave Trump 51% support, up from 43% in October.

FOX News correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on the latest swing state polling results between President Biden and Donald Trump  video

Trump polling ahead of Biden in five of six swing states

FOX News correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on the latest swing state polling results between President Biden and Donald Trump 

That is terrible news for Biden. Now he and his son are hit with the slow drip of mounting scandal.

Is this the last straw? Maybe. Senior Democrats are known to be frightened by Biden's unelectability.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMOCRAT QUIETLY MEETING WITH GOP TO QUASH IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY: SOURCE

Hunter and impeachment may be the excuse they need for a quiet chat. 

Mr. President, it's time to move aside.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE