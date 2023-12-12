Stuart Varney: Hunter's scandals might be the last straw for Biden

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed the issues working against Biden during his reelection campaign, arguing that, aside from crime, inflation, and the border, new charges against Hunter and calls for impeachment might be enough for Democrats to ask the president to step aside.

STUART VARNEY: At this point, President Biden is underwater on just about every big issue.

Crime, inflation, the border, foreign policy. You name it.

There may soon be another losing issue: scandal and corruption.

Hunter and impeachment loom large. Just as the primary season begins.

Today, the House Rules Committee votes on authorizing an impeachment inquiry.

That's not an impeachment, but it allows further investigation. Who knows what that brings up?

House Republicans are likely to approve that investigation.

Articles of impeachment, that's an outline of the charges, could be filed next spring.

In other words, more details about Biden family money will be spilling out as voters head to caucuses and primaries.

Tomorrow, Hunter Biden is supposed to appear behind closed doors to answer questions about the money he received from China and Ukraine.

He has, so far, refused. If he keeps that up, he could be charged with contempt of Congress.

So this week, the scandals surrounding the president and his son take center stage.

This is unlikely to help the president's campaign.

It must be frustrating for him to see Donald Trump go from strength to strength while he's being dragged into court.

A poll of likely Republican voters in Iowa gave Trump 51% support, up from 43% in October.

That is terrible news for Biden. Now he and his son are hit with the slow drip of mounting scandal.

Is this the last straw? Maybe. Senior Democrats are known to be frightened by Biden's unelectability.

Hunter and impeachment may be the excuse they need for a quiet chat.

Mr. President, it's time to move aside.

