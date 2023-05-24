Stuart Varney highlights “positive trend" emerging for Republicans ahead of the 2024 election

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the "positive trend" Republicans are seeing as billionaires publicly back the party ahead of the 2024 election, arguing politicians can use successful businesspeople.

STUART VARNEY: Business people have become very prominent in presidential politics.

Perhaps they always were, but these days it’s obvious and right up front.

I think it’s a very positive trend.

Billionaire business is very publicly backing Republicans.

Tonight, the classic example: Ron DeSantis announces his presidential campaign with a live conversation on Twitter Spaces, with Elon Musk!

He's the best-known business guy in America, and he's one of the richest people in the world.

It’s not that he's giving money to DeSantis. It’s that he's associating the governor with "getting things done."

Isn't that what so many politicians "can't" do these days?

Musk is very much a man of the future: exactly what DeSantis wants to be.

Senator Tim Scott made his announcement this week. His biggest financial backer is Larry Ellison.

He built Oracle, the world's largest database management company.

Vivek Ramaswamy is a business guy himself. He founded a biopharmaceutical company. He knows how to organize a business, and a campaign. Have you seen his energy?

He's everywhere.

Of course, the original business guy-turned-politician is Donald Trump; he's the president who engineered energy independence and a world-beating economy.

My point is, politicians can use successful businesspeople, not for the money, but for what they bring to the political table. How about, don't spend more than you bring in?

"Get things done." Grow, don't shrink.

If that’s what business does for Republican politics, it’s all good!